Rose A. Faria
Nov. 8, 1930 - Sept. 5, 2019
Rose A. Faria of Turlock, California passed away in Tulare on September 5, 2019. She was born November, 8, 1930 in Faial, Açores to Angelina and Luis Silveira and has lived in Stanislaus County for 45 years.
Mrs. Faria leaves behind her daughter, Rosemary Faria of Tulare and her two grandchildren, Alexander John Navarro and Christian John Faria to honor her memory.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Faria and her two sons, Carlos Faria and Johnny Faria.
Rose was a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock, California.
A visitation will be held for Mrs. Rose A. Faria from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. There will be a recitation of the rosary followed by a funeral mass beginning at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 1200 Lyons Avenue, Turlock, California. She will be laid to rest after the services at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, California.
Serving as pallbearers will be Annette Manchester, Michelle Dutra, Alexander John Navarro, Christian John Faria, José Fernando Vieira, and Jacob Aldava.
Services for Rose A. Faria are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 14, 2019