Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829

Rose P. Bettencourt

Aug.21,1924 - Nov. 5, 2019

Our beloved mother, Rose Bettencourt, 95 of Ceres, passed away in her home surrounded by family. Rose was born in Hughson. She lived in Ceres for 70 years. She is survived by her sister Emily Bunch of Hughson; also her six children, Cheryl (Jon Patrick) Sager of Sonora, Karen Orosco of Hilmar, Carol (Herman) Damas of Ceres, Christine (Larry) Damas of Hughson, Clarence Bettencourt, Jr. (Shawn) of Turlock and Steven (Karen) Bettencourt of Ceres; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

During Rose's active years, she loved going to farmers markets near and far. She was an officer and vendor for Modesto Certified Farmers' Market for years. She also volunteered for Sacred Heart School in Turlock. Rose was also a member of Y.L.I. Ave Regina of Turlock. Her passion was bookkeeping. She always rose to the challenges in life through hard work and determination that she passed on to her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Clarence Bettencourt; her parents Manuel and Adrianna Avila; her brothers Manuel Avila, John Avila, and Louie Avila; her sisters Theresa Correia, Mary Peabody, Madeline Bettincourt, Nellie Presson and Belle Bettincourt; her son-in-law Richard Orosco; and great-grandson Daniel Casey.

Visitation will begin at 5pm, followed by the Rosary at Allen Mortuary in Turlock on Thursday, November 14th at 7pm. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Turlock on Friday, November 15th at 11:30am.

Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, or Sacred Heart School, 1225 Cooper Ave., Turlock CA 95380.

