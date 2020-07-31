Rose Marie HardwickOct. 28, 1932 - July 24, 2020Rose Marie Hardwick, née Malik, 87 years, passed away peacefully at her Turlock home on July 24th.Rose was born in Yonkers, New York in 1932 to Norman and Mariam Malik. In 1935, her parents moved their family to the Golden San Joaquin Valley of California, where they grew grapes and walnuts.After graduating from Turlock High School in 1951, Rose worked in secretarial and administrative positions, including IBM and the General Services Administration in San Francisco, Alameda Naval Shipyard, and the City of Turlock where she served for 20 years.After retiring from the City Hall, Rose and her husband Joe founded their own successful business, Hardwick's Carpets.Throughout her life, Rose devoted herself to her family, showering them with love and care. She was cherished by family and friends alike. She will be intensely missed and always shine brightly in our hearts.Rose is survived by her husband of 46 years Joe Hardwick; her brother Roman Malik and spouse Norma Malik (California); her son John Kraemer and spouse Pam; her son Alan Weimer and spouse Jouco Bleeker (The Netherlands); step-son Scott Hardwick (Texas); and grandchildren Ian and Aiden Kraemer.Rose was predeceased by her parents Norman and Mariam Malik; her brother Norman Malik, Jr.; and son Michael "Mickey" Weimer.A public celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at the Turlock Funeral Home Chapel, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, California. Gathering with begin at 11:00 a.m., with services commencing at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Turlock Memorial Park.