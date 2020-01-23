Rose M. Singh
Nov. 17, 1937 - Jan. 13, 2020
Rose M. Singh, of Modesto, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 82.
Rose was born in Florin, CA and raised in the Turlock/Modesto area, where she graduated from Ceres High School. Rose worked for the State of California – Employment Development Department (EDD) for approximately 30 years before retiring in 2004.
In her early years, Rose loved to spend her time bowling and reading. After retirement, she adored spending time with her grandchildren and driving around in her dream car, her Corvette.
Rose was preceded in death by her son, Carlos Anthony Singh; her brother, Peter Naranjo; and her sister, Ann McAndrews. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Singh of Modesto; her daughter, Julie (Steve) Nobuhata of Turlock; her grandchildren, Mina and Marcus Nobuhata; her sister, Ter Brower of Modesto and her brother, Larry (Lavonne) Nunez of Modesto.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Rose will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020