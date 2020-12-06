Roseanne ChristophersonOctober 6, 1959 - November 29, 2020Patterson, California - Roseanne "Rosie" Renee Christopherson (ne Bettencourt) died of pancreatic cancer in her home on November 28 with her much-loved husband and son by her side.In the days leading to her death she was surrounded by numerous other family members and friends and lovingly watched over by her devoted dogs, Ricky, Scrappy and Tedro.Rosie made her way into the world on October 6, 1959 at Del Puerto Hospital in Patterson. From that day forward, you could say Rosie never met a stranger. She could talk with anyone and was quick to share her quirky sense of humor and infectious laugh with everyone who crossed her path. The luckiest, though, were those in her life who enjoyed the tasty benefits of her love of cooking and baking. She had skills.Rosie grew up on a cattle ranch in the Del Puerto Canyon where she learned to ride horses and developed a love of animals. The animals she encountered were quick to love her back, likely sensing her kind heart.Rosie leaves behind her husband, John, who she met in Pismo Beach in 1977. It didn't take long after meeting for Rosie and John to tie the knot – on March 31, 1979 in Carson City, NV. It was a quick start to a long life of more than 40 years together. Rosie gave birth to their son, Garrett, in July, 1979. Don't bother doing the math – he was premature!Rosie, John and Garret made their life in Patterson. Outside of Patterson, Rosie found great joy in visits to the ocean and Pinecrest. She also treasured the holidays and decorating for each season, something that brought her and others great delight, as did sharing her holiday meals.Rosie spent 18 years working at Patterson Flying Service and another 18 years at SaveMart before staying home to enjoy time with family and friends, including her three beloved grandchildren. Rosie had a soft spot for these three and shined with pride when she talked about them. Rosie also had an undying love for her brother, Jimmy.Rosie is survived by her husband, John (Patterson); son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Khyla, and her three grandchildren, Gavin, Jada and Owen (Patterson); her brother's Gary (Florida) and Jimmy (Patterson) Bettencourt; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Jim Bettencourt.A private Memorial Service will be held with the hope that a true celebration of Rosie's life will be in held in the spring, after gathering restrictions are lifted.Donations may be made to: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, , ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128 or Naomie's House, in Patterson.