Rosemarie Medeiros
Sep.1928 - Jun.2019
Rosemarie was born in Danville, CA, to John and Mary Lewis. She and her four siblings were raised in the Bay Area, and later relocated to Denair. Rosemarie graduated from Hughson High. She and Manuel married in 1950. They went on to raise four children out on their Turlock ranch. Throughout their 52 years of marriage they enjoyed traveling, gambling, playing cards, meals with their family, and socializing with friends.
Rosemarie was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed being outdoors. She will be remembered for her sassy disposition, infectious laugh, beautiful smile, spontaneous singing, her love for gardening, and her enthusiasm for collecting rocks.
She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Medeiros, as well as her brother Edward Lewis. She is survived by her siblings Lorraine Medeiros, John Lewis, and Lillian Mora. She is also survived by her children Pam McFadden (Tom), Vicki Oliveira (Dan Conolly), Marvin Medeiros (Joyce), and Dan Medeiros (Christine). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Allen's Mortuary on Wednesday, June 12th, from 4-6pm. A Rosary will be held following visitation, beginning at 6pm. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13th, at 10am. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, to Sacred Heart Church, or to .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 11, 2019