Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave Modesto , CA

Rosemary Haug

Feb 16, 1931 – May 11, 2019

Rosemary Keegan Haug's time here on earth has completed at 88 years of age. She looked into Jesus' eyes, took his hand, and went home on May 11, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1931 in Dublin Ireland, to Patrick and Bridget (Walsh) Keegan. She work hard and left Ireland as a young girl. Rosemary then came to America and married the one and only man she ever loved, Clyde Shelton Haug, who preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her 2 sons Steven Patrick in 1959, and Steven Charles in 1961.

Rosemary loved Jesus and His Amazing Grace! Her lifelong pursuit was to spread the Gospel to as many people as she could. She preached the Word of God all over Ireland and parts of England. In America she also preached at many different churches, and she loved her Honor Farm Ministry that she had for many years. Rosemary was known as the Irish lady that preached and did the Irish jig. She loved to sing and dance unto the lord. She also wrote many songs, books, and poems.

Her life was a living example of overcoming. Through Jesus Christ she overcame many hurts and hardships in her life. Her favorite Bible verse was always 2 Corinthians 10:5, "casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ."

Rosemary is survived by her three sons: William and his wife Gail, Patrick and his wife Donna, and Gordon and his wife Monica. She is also survived by her Granddaughter Montana Haug and Great-granddaughter Samantha Haug.

Please join us celebrating her life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave, Modesto CA, 95350.

