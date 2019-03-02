Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Hollis. View Sign

Rosemary Hollis

August 29,1937 -February 23,2019

Rosemary's journey of life ended on February 23, 2019 at Bethel's Assistant Living at the age of 82. Her family, the staff of Bethel, and members of community Hospice provided daily comfort and care until she succumbed to a long battle with dementia. Rosemary was proceded by her father Enos Nichols, mother Elizabeth Nichols, her brother Samuel Nichols, her son Michael Hudson, and her loving husband David Hollis. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Deborah Kirkpatrick of Oakdale,Ca, son Mark Hudson of Tehachapi, Ca, Stepson Lance Hollis of Riverside,Ca, and Stepdaughter Kim Hollis. She also leaves behind her sister Donna Jones and two neices of Hartwell Ga. As a loving Grandma Rose she leaves behind her grandchildren David Comstock, Michael Kirkpatrick, Joe Hudson, Jasmine Hudson, Jason Hudson, Jarrad Hudson, and their spouses. Rosemary also leaves behind nine Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandson. Rosemary was born in New Albany, Mississippi she was raised in many states of the south. Later her family moved to Taft California in 1965. Rosemary met the love of her life David Hollis and married in 1986. They lived in Corona until David passed in 2008. Rosemary's hobbies include sewing, crocheting, but her passion was genealogy. She spent many vacations searching cemeteries all over the country for informantion on family and friends from the past. The family wants to thank the fine staff of Bethel Assistant Living for the care Rosemary received during her stay for the last five years.

A celebration for family and friends will be at Bethel Retirement Community 2345 Scenic Dr, Modesto Ca Sunday 3/3/19 at 3:30pm.

Interment Friday 3/15/19, Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside Ca

www.cvobituaries.com



Rosemary HollisAugust 29,1937 -February 23,2019Rosemary's journey of life ended on February 23, 2019 at Bethel's Assistant Living at the age of 82. Her family, the staff of Bethel, and members of community Hospice provided daily comfort and care until she succumbed to a long battle with dementia. Rosemary was proceded by her father Enos Nichols, mother Elizabeth Nichols, her brother Samuel Nichols, her son Michael Hudson, and her loving husband David Hollis. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Deborah Kirkpatrick of Oakdale,Ca, son Mark Hudson of Tehachapi, Ca, Stepson Lance Hollis of Riverside,Ca, and Stepdaughter Kim Hollis. She also leaves behind her sister Donna Jones and two neices of Hartwell Ga. As a loving Grandma Rose she leaves behind her grandchildren David Comstock, Michael Kirkpatrick, Joe Hudson, Jasmine Hudson, Jason Hudson, Jarrad Hudson, and their spouses. Rosemary also leaves behind nine Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandson. Rosemary was born in New Albany, Mississippi she was raised in many states of the south. Later her family moved to Taft California in 1965. Rosemary met the love of her life David Hollis and married in 1986. They lived in Corona until David passed in 2008. Rosemary's hobbies include sewing, crocheting, but her passion was genealogy. She spent many vacations searching cemeteries all over the country for informantion on family and friends from the past. The family wants to thank the fine staff of Bethel Assistant Living for the care Rosemary received during her stay for the last five years.A celebration for family and friends will be at Bethel Retirement Community 2345 Scenic Dr, Modesto Ca Sunday 3/3/19 at 3:30pm.Interment Friday 3/15/19, Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside Ca Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close