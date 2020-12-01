Rosie Alejandro

January 10, 1958 - November 21, 2020

Modesto , California - Rosie Alejandro, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 21, 2020, at the age of 62. She was born in Weslaco, Texas, the second of three children. Born to Jessie and the late Joe Alejandro. Rosie resided in Modesto and attended Modesto High School. She was a faithful member of St Stanislaus Church.

Rosie worked for many years as a teacher's aide for Modesto City Schools. Being the hard working woman that she was, she worked at Stanislaus Foods during her summer breaks. She will be remembered for her countless garage sales she held on her free time. Rosie indulged herself in shopping. Her favorites were Macy's, Walmart, Dollar Tree and other peoples garage sales. When it came to the holidays, Rosie was sure to decorate her home for all of them. The animal lover that Rosie was, she always had a cat or dog by her side. Disneyland was her happiest place on earth. Rosie loved and enjoyed being around her friends and family. She really admired her niece and nephew and was always there to help them with school or other activities.

Rosie will be lovingly remembered by her mother Jessie, sister MaryAnn Schull (Dan), sister in law Linda Alejandro, niece Rachel Moran (Jose Luis), nephew Ricky Alejandro, many relatives and friends. Rosie was preceded in death by her brother Ricardo and father Joe. May Rosie Rest In Peace and find comfort in seeing all her loved ones, her cat Snowball and her dog Cookie again.

Due to current Covid restrictions and our desire for the safety of others, a funeral Mass will be held privately with immediate family only at St Stanislaus Church. Interment to be followed at St Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

~GOD HAS YOU IN HIS ARMS. WE HAVE YOU IN OUR HEARTS~





