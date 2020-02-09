Rosie passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Livingston, CA. Rosie worked at Foster Farms for 36 years. After her retirement, she spent most of her time caring for for her grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Rosie enjoyed sitting outside adoring God's beautiful creations. It could have simply been taking a drive to places to reminisce memories that she held close to her heart, visiting family and friends, or picking colorful flowers to bring home and place in a vase to admire. Cheering on her grandchildren playing their favorite sports, and hanging out with her son's and their families watching a sporting event on TV were also things she greatly enjoyed. Rosie was also an amazing cook. She loved cooking for friends and family. Nobody will ever forget her tortillas and chili. She is going to be greatly missed.
Rosie is survived by Alfonso Avila(Son), Felix Avila Jr.(Son), Salvador Avila(son), Sue Avila(Daughter-in-law), Anthony Moreno(Son), Rene Moreno(Daughter-in-law), Andrew Moreno(Brother), Alfonso Moreno(Brother), Ernie Moreno(Brother), Angie M. Mesa(Sister), 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews. Rosie was preceded in death by Antonio Moreno(Dad), Dolores Moreno(Mother), Manuel Moreno(Brother), Rudy Moreno(Brother), and Hope M. Rios(Sister)
A viewing will be held February 13th from 4pm to 8pm at Ivers & Alcorn in Atwater, Ca.
Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Livingston, Ca February 14th at 9:30am with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
