Rosie Mae BryantFeb 3, 1934 - Jul 6, 2020Rosie Mae Bryant, of Modesto, Ca, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Modesto, Ca.She was born on February 3,1934, in Texarkana, Texas, to Rodell and Flora Johnson.She is preceded in death by her parents, (sister) Florine Johnson and (brothers) Melvin, William and Velton Johnson.She is survived by 1 sister, Laura Ann McClain of Modesto, 1 brother, George Johnson of Madera, and 11 children; Carl Bryant, Jr (Kathy) of Ceres, Caroline Johnson (Bill) of Modesto, Kenneth Bryant of Modesto, Shirley Reid of 29 Palms, Patricia Bryant of Modesto, Cynthia Bryant of Guyton, GA, Alonzo Bryant of Modesto, Yonathan Asher (Devorah) of Israel, Gloria Willis of Colorado Springs, CO, and Debbie Johnson and Flora Burrage-Soto of 29 Palms. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.