Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Anderson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Sylvan Improvement Club Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ross E. Anderson

April 18, 1970-Jan 12, 2020

Ross Anderson, 49 years, transitioned on to his next chapter of life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Ross was born in Modesto, California, the son of Charles T. Anderson and Linda Lowe Anderson. He was born with a defect in his kidneys and spent his formative years taking medications to help him survive. He was active in AYSO soccer and in tennis at the Modesto Racquet Club. He attended Stockard Coffee elementary school, Somerset Jr. High and Beyer High School. Ross graduated with a Bachelors degree in Finance from Stanislaus State and eventually moved to Turlock, California. At the age of 17 he underwent a kidney transplant, which was donated by his mother. When that kidney failed, he started dialysis treatments. The staff at Satellite Dialysis treated him like family, making long lasting friendships for the 26 years he was there. He was cared for in his last days by his four older sisters. Both parents passed before Ross and he is survived by his sisters Susan Anderson Denny (Shelley), Nancy Anderson Campbell, Cathy Anderson Clear (Mike) and Carolyn Anderson Hall (George), his "other mom", Pat Anderson, and three step-brothers, Randy, Michael and David Hoffman. He had 9 amazing nieces and nephews and 6 adorable great nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Ross also had the most wonderful friends, cousins and a large extended family, and he will be missed deeply by all. A life celebration will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 6pm, at the Sylvan Improvement Club in Modesto. Casual dress, please wear red for the 49ers or Fresno State Bulldogs. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the at

www.cvobituaries.com



Ross E. AndersonApril 18, 1970-Jan 12, 2020Ross Anderson, 49 years, transitioned on to his next chapter of life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Ross was born in Modesto, California, the son of Charles T. Anderson and Linda Lowe Anderson. He was born with a defect in his kidneys and spent his formative years taking medications to help him survive. He was active in AYSO soccer and in tennis at the Modesto Racquet Club. He attended Stockard Coffee elementary school, Somerset Jr. High and Beyer High School. Ross graduated with a Bachelors degree in Finance from Stanislaus State and eventually moved to Turlock, California. At the age of 17 he underwent a kidney transplant, which was donated by his mother. When that kidney failed, he started dialysis treatments. The staff at Satellite Dialysis treated him like family, making long lasting friendships for the 26 years he was there. He was cared for in his last days by his four older sisters. Both parents passed before Ross and he is survived by his sisters Susan Anderson Denny (Shelley), Nancy Anderson Campbell, Cathy Anderson Clear (Mike) and Carolyn Anderson Hall (George), his "other mom", Pat Anderson, and three step-brothers, Randy, Michael and David Hoffman. He had 9 amazing nieces and nephews and 6 adorable great nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Ross also had the most wonderful friends, cousins and a large extended family, and he will be missed deeply by all. A life celebration will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 6pm, at the Sylvan Improvement Club in Modesto. Casual dress, please wear red for the 49ers or Fresno State Bulldogs. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the at www.kidney.org Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.