Roy Jessie DysonNov. 22, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2020Roy Jessie Dyson, 95, of Modesto, California passed away peacefully on October 10th, 2020.Roy was born in Dixon, Nebraska to Delbert and Eunice Dyson on November 22nd, 1924. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1940, just before making the move out to California. He then met Catherine "Kay" Barney and they were married on May 3, 1943 in Reno, Nevada.Roy was a proud World War II veteran who served in the 164th Infantry of the United States Army and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. While in the Army, Roy collected parts to assemble a one-of-a-kind washing machine for his fellow serviceman, this was later recognized in the Modesto Bee newspaper.After his military service, Roy went to work as a mechanic at Tri-Valley Growers for 38 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent time with family and friends camping, fishing and visiting National Parks in the motorhome. As President of the Modesto 4 Wheelers club, he and his club members would enjoy 4-wheeling on the Rubicon, Pismo Dunes and other various Sierra Nevada Mountain trails.When Roy wasn't on one of his adventures, he spent endless hours tinkering and building in his garage. He loved to build his specially designed gas tanks for Jeeps and work on various cars that were in and out of his garage, one of his favorites being his 29' Ford Roadster. He was also an honorary member of the Modesto Century Toppers, a car club formed in 1946 in Modesto with his longtime friend, Gene Winfield.After retiring, he spent time with his family, he loved a good dinner, "Stuff" being his favorite, attending car shows in his Model-A, and recycling metals and taking scraps to Modesto Junk. Something Roy looked forward to every week was dancing at the Dante Club and other ballroom dances held around the area.He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Eunice, his wife of 56 years, Catherine "Kay" Dyson and siblings, Philip, Robert, Delbert and Ruth Dyson. He is survived by his daughter, Melinda (Jeffrey), granddaughter, Emily, niece, Lucille, several other nieces and nephews and dancing partner Darlene.Roy's family would like to thank English Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave. A graveside service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park 801 Scenic Drive on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM.