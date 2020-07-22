Roy Wilson HensonMay 27, 1940 - July 11, 2020In Loving Memory of our parents, Roy Wilson Henson, May 27, 1940 – July 11, 2020 and Ravae Henson, January 27, 1941 – June 13, 2019.Roy Henson was born in Louisiana and Ravae Henson was born in Texas. Roy and Ravae resided in Modesto, CA for 44 years. Ravae's first job was at the local donut shop it was there that she met Roy, who quickly became the love of her life.In 1959, the two Love Birds got married. They proudly began their family having 3 girls, Loretta in 1959, Kelly in 1967, and Robbin in 1968. Roy and Ravae were married "60" years. Together they served others before themselves, together they attended Valley Christian Center. Roy taught his three daughters to be self-sufficient. His favorite motto for them was, "Don't ever rely on a man for anything".Roy and Ravae are survived by their loving daughters, Loretta, Kelly, and Robbin, five grandchildren, Amber, Sunshine, Tylor, Jaysa, Taylor and eight great-grandchildren.To us they are Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, and the best of friends. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts, in God's hands.