Nov 8, 1943 - Apr 12, 2019
Roy Loretelli was born in Eynon, PA to loving parents Amedeo and Guiditta Loretelli who have since preceded him in death. He passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 75 with loving family by his side. Roy grew up in Modesto and attended Thomas Downey High School. He owned several businesses, including a record store in downtown Modesto. Throughout his life, he managed his rental and almond properties. Roy loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was a loving and forever faithful husband to his wife and thrift shopping partner, Elena. Roy played baseball in high school and played softball into his adult life. He was an avid and dedicated San Francisco Giants fan. He loved traveling, music, and old cars. He enjoyed cruising McHenry Avenue in his 1947 Plymouth. He also enjoyed his 1955 Chevy. Roy had a huge heart and he will be forever missed by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and his friends.
Roy is survived by his wife Elena, his children: Tony Loretelli of Pioneer, Andrea (Darren) Teeples of Turlock, and stepson Yourny Aguilar Corella of San Rafael Arriba, Costa Rica; siblings: William (Veronica) Loretelli of Modesto, Ramona (Gaetano) Nardi of Daly City, and Judy Loretelli of Modesto; grandchildren: Matthew, Justin, Allison and Blake Teeples of Turlock, Yeray Aguilar of Costa Rica; seven nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Loretelli family. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Recitation of the Rosary will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10am at St. Judes Catholic Church, 3824 Mitchell Road, Ceres, CA. Donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 3824 Mitchell Road, Ceres, CA 95307 and Jr. Giants Donation Program at [email protected]
