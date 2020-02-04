Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy McKenzie. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Leamon McKenzie

Nov 25, 1937 - Jan 31, 2020

Roy Leamon McKenzie was born in Norman Oklahoma, to Lorene (Boland) McKenzie and Roy McKenzie. He was raised in Modesto and the surrounding area. After High School, he joined the USAF and while he was stationed in Canada, he met and married his wife of 62 years, Anna May Boulter Webb in St. Teresa's RC Church, Geraldton, Ontario, Canada.

His parents predeceased him as well as his 2 sons, Roy Leonard and John Francis and 1 daughter, Kathleen Amanda.

He is survived by his wife, Anna May McKenzie, as well as Son Roy Michael (Debra) and their five sons, Roy, Michael, great-granddaughters Clare, & Callie, Sean (Lauren) great-granddaughters Olivia & Marion & great-grandson Benjamin, Ian & Ryan. Daughter Mary Ann Fears (Leland) grandson Timothy Lahey and also Sean & Thomas, both deceased.

Daughter Elizabeth Ann Uva, grandson Robert Uva, and granddaughter Jessica Uva and great-granddaughter Brielle Clarke. Son John Patrick McKenzie (Amneriz) John Jr., and Matthew. Daughter Kathleen, deceased, and her surviving sons, Thomas McKenzie, Edward Cathcart II, William Streit, and Michael McKenzie.

Sister Sharon Cook (Reuben) and children, Brother Gary (Karen) and children, as well as deceased brother Paul and his surviving wife Janet and children.

Roy was an eternally grateful friend of Bill W. & Dr. Bob. He was a career enlistee in the USAF, a devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. Besides being an avid reader, he loved traveling with his RV, visiting family and friends, campground hosting and holiday get-togethers with his extended family. His favorite theme song was "On the Road Again"

His faith in God was apparent to all who knew him, and he took particular solace in The Divine Mercy Chaplet!

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Modesto, CA., at 10 am Thursday, Feb 6th. Viewing and Rosary at Salas Brothers Funeral Home, the day before, at 6 pm, Wed 5th is tentative.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020

