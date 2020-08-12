Ruben Diaz Hernandez

May 6, 1956 - Aug 4, 2020

Ruben Hernandez, 64, son of Marcos and Magdalena Hernandez, was a lifetime resident of Turlock and graduated from Turlock High in 1974. He became a barber and started his own business in 1993, It'll Grow Back Hairstyles.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and children; Faith, Grace, Paul and Andrew; his sisters, Bobbie Ransdell and Sylvia Renner, long-time friend and brother-in-law Chris Renner, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Ruben will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. The family requests face masks to be worn and social distancing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store