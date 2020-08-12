1/1
Ruben Hernandez
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Diaz Hernandez
May 6, 1956 - Aug 4, 2020
Ruben Hernandez, 64, son of Marcos and Magdalena Hernandez, was a lifetime resident of Turlock and graduated from Turlock High in 1974. He became a barber and started his own business in 1993, It'll Grow Back Hairstyles.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, and children; Faith, Grace, Paul and Andrew; his sisters, Bobbie Ransdell and Sylvia Renner, long-time friend and brother-in-law Chris Renner, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Ruben will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park. The family requests face masks to be worn and social distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Burial
Turlock Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved