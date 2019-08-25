Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruben Patron

Ruben Joseph Patron, May 25, 1952-August 18, 2019

Surrounded by his loved ones, Ruben went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born in Stockton, California to Nicholas and Helen Patron. He is survived by his loving wife, Venancia Patron and siblings: Ramon Figueroa, Isabel Lopez, Leonard Patron (Pat), Rachael Olpin (Billy), Robert Patron and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both parents and brother Nick Patron.

Ruben was raised in Stockton and graduated from Franklin High School, where he was voted Baseball All Conference Player of the year in 1970. He went on to play Baseball at Delta Jr. College and California State Long Beach. While there in 1973, Ruben set the NCAA record for pitching a No-hitter, in 20 consecutive innings, for a 1-A Division College Baseball game. That record still stands today.

After graduation from college he continued to play in the Cal-Mex League, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. His love for sports took him into teaching and coaching for the Lodi Unified School District. He then took a job working in Migrant Education in the Modesto area.

The S.O.S Club quickly attracted his passion for sports. He honed his skills in Basketball, Softball and Golf. There he worked his way to the Commissioner of Basketball, and finally

a staff position with the Club.

In 1991 Ruben married his college sweetheart, and love of his life, Venancia Fidel. They've been happily married for 28 years.

As the years passed, his activity in Basketball and Softball diminished as his leisure time on the Golf Course increased. He showed his athletic ability once again when playing in a tournament "Hole in One" contest, winning a brand new GMC Pick-Up. His "Pride & Joy."

In 1983 Ruben began his employment with Merced County Office of Education as a Resource Teacher for Migrant Education in the Stanislaus Area. His passion for supporting migrant children and their families prompted him to get his Professional Administration Credential in 1985. His charisma and ability to respect others perspective enabled him to work successfully with 33 different school districts in the area. He retired in 2013 as the Director of Migrant Education with the Merced County office of Education.

Ruben was a man of Integrity, Honor and Compassion to everyone who knew him. He was the epitome of the word "Friend." He has set the bar high for the rest of us to aspire to. He lived life to the fullest and we are all better for knowing him.

Ruben donated a lot of his time raising funds for the non profit Danielle's Gift. In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory.

Danielle's Gift

P.O. Box 311

Hughson, CA. 95326

www.daniellesgift.org

Rosary- Monday, 8-26-2019. 6:30 p.m.

Mass - Tuesday, 8-27-2019. 11:00 a.m.

Internment- Private

www.cvobituaries.com



