Ruby Gondring
1924 - 2020
Ruby Gondring
November 23, 1924 - June 23, 2020
On Tuesday June 23, 2020 Ruby Gondring passed away in her sleep at the age of 95.
Ruby was born in 1924 in Missouri before moving as a young girl with her family to Oklahoma and then finally to California in the 1930s.
She married Robert Gondring in Ceres, California in 1952. Ruby is survived by her three daughters, Linda, Brenda and Sandra and her grandchildren Pamela, Kevin, Julie and Patricia as well as 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Ruby was an active and devoted member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 66 years.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29th at the Ceres Cemetary at 11:00 AM.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ceres Cemetery
