Ruby Mae JamisonFeb 11, 1923 - Jul 25, 2020Ruby Mae (Bowman) Jamison, daughter of Joel and Nancy Bowman, was born on February 11, 1923 in Winston-Salem, NC. She passed from this life on July 25, 2020 at the age of 97 years, 5 months, 14 days. She attended school through the 8th grade, later working as a seamstress at Hanes for 10 years. She was baptized September 15, 1938 at the age of 15 into the Fraternity District, Old German Baptist Brethren Church, and later aligned with the New Conference.She was united in marriage to Carl Edwin Jamison on April 29, 1951 at her parents' home. Dad and Mom then made their home in Quinter, KS, where they were blessed with three children, Marilyn, Allen, and Leland. In Kansas, they farmed 900 acres until 1962 when they made the big move to Modesto, CA. In Modesto, they purchased a home on Tully Rd. where they farmed almonds while Dad worked at Hershey Chocolate. They also owned and operated two laundromats in Modesto – a venture in which the entire family participated! In 1973 they built a new home on Ladd Rd. where they lived for 41 years.Mom had many wonderful skills, but among her loves were gardening, quilting, baking, and most of all, hospitality. She and Dad invited many people into their home for meals through the years. She was especially known for her wonderful potato salad. In 2014, Dad and Mom sold their home and moved to Dale Commons where they lived happily for two years until Dad's passing in 2016. Mom adapted to life without Dad, making many friends, enjoying the activities, and continuing in her tradition of hospitality.She is survived by her loving children, Marilyn (David) Rumble, Allen (Sue) Jamison, Leland (Sue) Jamison, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Also, one brother, Leslie Bowman, sisters-in-law Anne Bowman and Betty Lou Garber, and brother- and sister-in-law Larry and Bonnie Jamison. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Levi Bowman and Lloyd Bowman (and wife Marianne), sister-in-law Ruth Bowman, brothers-in-law Donald Beachler (and wife Freeda) and Merlyn Garber.A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Wood Colony Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Brethren Heritage School (3549 N. Dakota Ave.) or Community Hospice.