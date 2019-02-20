Ruby Jean Parmer Riley "Jeannie"
|
5/20/1927 -- 2/13/2019
It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandma, nana, mamaw. Jeannie was a beautiful person and will be missed more than words can say. Her contagious smile and love for life touched all of our hearts.
Viewing 4 - 8 pm on 2/21 at Salas Bros 419 Scenic. Service 1 pm on 2/22 at Salas Bros. Followed by graveside service at Lakewood
Celebration of life immediately following at VA Hall 3500 Coffee Rdl, Ste #15
