Ruby Jewel RogersMay 16, 1926 - Feb. 27, 2020Ruby Jewel Wheeler Rogers was born to Roland and Mary Wheeler on May 16th, 1926.She had ten siblings. The last two surviving siblings are the youngest, twin girls. Jewel is survived by 8 of her 9 children. One daughter passed away in 1991. Her children are, Brenda Young, Jesse Rogers, Gilleta Dollarhide, Sherry Smith , Freddie Rogers, Randy Rogers, Ricky Rogers, Pamela Yow and Ronnie Rogers. She had 25 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.She had worked many jobs in her life time. She was champion peeler and canner in tomatoes at Tilly Lewis Foods at age 16. She was champion cutter in peaches at Tilly Lewis and Booth's Dehydrator. Her last job was at Chuck E. Cheese for 14 years. Jewel retired at age 77. She was a wonderful mother. She often made beautiful clothes for her children and herself, all from her own designs and without patterns. She was very talented. What she loved most in life was being with her family, eating, cooking, laughing, playing games, and sharing stories. She also loved to collect fun and unique cups, mugs, pencils and pens and amassed thousands in her collection. She was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2020

