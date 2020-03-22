Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mar. 14, 1921-Mar. 17, 2020

Ruby Elliott McNutt, "Boots," passed away on Tuesday, March 17th at a local assisted living facility in Turlock, CA. She was 99 years old.

Born in Hominy, OK to Edward and Audry Elliott, Boots was one of five children, all of whom preceded her in death. She started school in Westville, OK and moved to California in 1934 at the age of 13. At the age of 17, Boots met and married Oliver Lee McNutt, "Ollie," on December 23, 1938 in Visalia. They lived in the Turlock/Crows Landing area for most of their lives, where they ran a small dairy farm on Crows Landing Road. Boots was a stay-at-home mom and helped on the ranch while raising their four children: Corky, Paul, Janice and Danny. Boots and Ollie were married for 41 years before his death on January 13, 1980.

Boots was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie McNutt and her son, Paul McNutt. She is survived by her sons, Corky McNutt and Dan McNutt; her daughter, Janice Alvord; and her grandchildren: Tye McNutt of AZ, Dan McNutt of Ceres, Dale McNutt of Ceres, Jack D. Alvord of ID, Jerry L. Alvord of OK, D. Wendy Pangilinan of Turlock, Brooke Enriquez of WA and Chance McNutt of S. Korea (US Army).

Boots worked at Sitters of Stanislaus for several years and Emanuel Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed various hobbies such as sewing and crafts.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Boots will be laid to rest with her husband at Turlock Memorial Park.

