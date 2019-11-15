Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Sperry

June 1921 ~ Nov 2019

Ruby, one of six children, was born June 4, 1921 to Dorothy and Carl Swanson in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The family moved to Oregon in 1923 and then settled in Denair in 1933.

Ruby graduated with honors from Denair High School as senior class president with a gold seal on her diploma as a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation. Ruby was sports editor of her school paper.

She earned a business degree from Stockton College and worked for Cal-Water until her marriage to Richard Sperry in 1943. Together they worked on their ranch on the NE corner of Keyes and Sperry Roads. She also worked for the Hershey's Plant for 12 years.

Ruby leaves behind her daughter Marla Schaefer and former son in law John Schaefer; daughter Marlene (Dale) Himes; granddaughters Bonnie (Brian) Cozad, Lori (Andy) Vargas and Carol (Ken) Schaefer; great grandchildren Chloe and Aiden Vargas and brother Richard (Betty) Swanson.

Those that knew Ruby appreciated her knowledge of team sports, mainly the SF Giants and New England Patriots and her intense love for her family, making holidays really special. Remembrance donations can be made to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or Denair High School FFA.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm at Allen Mortuary.

A private graveside will be held.

