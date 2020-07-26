1/1
Rudy Solario
1935 - 2020
Rudy (Raul) Solario
Nov 11, 1935 - July 12, 2020
Rudy passed away in Modesto, CA on July 12, 2020 under the care and support of his family, assisted living, and hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Modesto. Rudy and his brothers, Henry and Ruben, were widely known around Stanislaus County as the golfing Solario's. He participated in numerous golfing tournaments in California winning several awards for his play. Rudy's professional career was as a salesman working for a variety of car dealerships in Modesto and Monterey.
Rudy is survived by his partner of 35+ years Karley Stone; daughter Debi Fisher; brothers Henry and Ruben Solario; grandchildren Ryan, Allison, Maddison Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews that will greatly miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eluterio and Juliana; sister Trinidad; brother Crechincio.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be privately held at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, Weill Institute for Neurosciences Department of Neurology, and Parkinson's Disease Clinic and Research Center (www.weill.ucsf.edu)
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
