Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Russell Lynn Wallers

July 9, 1952 - Feb. 14, 20019

Russell Lynn Wallers was born to Harry and Doris Wallers on July 9, 1952 in Ceres, CA.He passed on February 14, 2019. He was 66 years old. Russell attended schools in Modesto and Hughson. He enjoyed playing baseball.

He served in the US Army from 1972 to 1974 and was stationed in Germany.

Russ worked in the automobile business for 30 years in and around Modesto.

Wilson Lincoln Mercury, Rule Dale, and Showcase Auto were just a few of the businesses he worked for.Russ loved the outdoors and hunting. He was a member of the Turlock Sportsmen Club where he enjoyed shooting. Russ was an avid gun collector.He is preceded in death by his father Harry Wallers. Russ is survived by his mother Doris Wallers, sister Karen Grenbeaux, and niece Elizabeth Grenbeaux. He was loved and will be missed.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 24 2019 from 12 to 2 pm at the home of Karen and Steven Grenbeaux, 130 Hackberry Ave Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Russell Lynn WallersJuly 9, 1952 - Feb. 14, 20019Russell Lynn Wallers was born to Harry and Doris Wallers on July 9, 1952 in Ceres, CA.He passed on February 14, 2019. He was 66 years old. Russell attended schools in Modesto and Hughson. He enjoyed playing baseball.He served in the US Army from 1972 to 1974 and was stationed in Germany.Russ worked in the automobile business for 30 years in and around Modesto.Wilson Lincoln Mercury, Rule Dale, and Showcase Auto were just a few of the businesses he worked for.Russ loved the outdoors and hunting. He was a member of the Turlock Sportsmen Club where he enjoyed shooting. Russ was an avid gun collector.He is preceded in death by his father Harry Wallers. Russ is survived by his mother Doris Wallers, sister Karen Grenbeaux, and niece Elizabeth Grenbeaux. He was loved and will be missed.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 24 2019 from 12 to 2 pm at the home of Karen and Steven Grenbeaux, 130 Hackberry Ave Modesto, CA. Funeral Home Lakewood Memorial Park

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

(209) 883-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close