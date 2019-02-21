Russell Lynn Wallers
July 9, 1952 - Feb. 14, 20019
Russell Lynn Wallers was born to Harry and Doris Wallers on July 9, 1952 in Ceres, CA.He passed on February 14, 2019. He was 66 years old. Russell attended schools in Modesto and Hughson. He enjoyed playing baseball.
He served in the US Army from 1972 to 1974 and was stationed in Germany.
Russ worked in the automobile business for 30 years in and around Modesto.
Wilson Lincoln Mercury, Rule Dale, and Showcase Auto were just a few of the businesses he worked for.Russ loved the outdoors and hunting. He was a member of the Turlock Sportsmen Club where he enjoyed shooting. Russ was an avid gun collector.He is preceded in death by his father Harry Wallers. Russ is survived by his mother Doris Wallers, sister Karen Grenbeaux, and niece Elizabeth Grenbeaux. He was loved and will be missed.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 24 2019 from 12 to 2 pm at the home of Karen and Steven Grenbeaux, 130 Hackberry Ave Modesto, CA.
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019