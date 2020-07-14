Russell D. Richards IIISeptember 29, 1946-June 26, 2020Russ was born on Sept 29, 1946 in Modesto, California and grew up in Roberts Ferry. He attended to Roberts Ferry School, Oakdale High School, MJC, and Cal Poly. After college he married Joan Hinton who would be his wife for 54 years. He originally worked for Triple A shipyard and PG & E Oakland, Asbell's Modesto, Waterford Farm Supply, but found has passion and calling with Stanislaus County Fire from 1969 – 2002. His hobbies included: travel, sports photography for Waterford High School, HAM operator, loved gardening, cooking, the ocean, camping, being at his cabin and with his family.Chief Richards fire service and emergency management (OES) career of over 45 years, touching every aspect of those professions. Chief Richards began his fire service career with the Waterford Hickman Fire Protection District. He was hired by Stanislaus County Fire Department August 8, 1969 where he worked for Fire Warden Les Baker, who he respected and admired. Early in his career he filled the role of inspector/investigator for Stanislaus County. He enjoyed and became a expert witness in the court system. He developed the fire investigation division of the Stanislaus County Fire Wardens Office which later developed into a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional Arson Task Force. The Task Force was lead by Chief Richards and District Attorney Don Stall. The task force was organized with all fire and law enforcement agencies in Stanislaus County including CDF, Tuolumne County Ranger Unit. Chief Richards was promoted to Deputy Fire Warden January 1, 1978 under the Direction of Fire Warden Bill Evers. Chief Richards built strong relationships with all the fire agencies in Stanislaus County, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and fire and law agencies State Wide. He was welcome everywhere and quickly gained the trust and respect as a leader in the fire service. Chief Richards served on the California Rural Fire Association as the president, served on the FIRESCOPE board of directors. He also was a key member of the Modesto Junior College Regional Fire Training Center development, design and completion of the modern Regional Fire Training Center. He served as the Stanislaus County Fire Chiefs Association President for several terms. Chief Richards was the Fire and Rescue Operational Area coordinator for Stanislaus County and developed a strong relationship with the California Office of Emergency Services Fire and Rescue Division. Chief Richards was a strong supporter of the Mutual Aid System in the State of California and served in many different capacity's, too many to list. As a Strike Team leader and or Division Group supervisor he responded statewide throughout his career as well as out of state. Incidents ranged from the Laguna fire in 1970 to the Yellowstone National Park Fire in 1988, Stanislaus Complex fire 1987, Oakland Hills Fire 1991, Rodney King Civil unrest 1992, floods in northern California and southern California and many more. Chief Richards lead the flood fight of 1997 and 1998 in Stanislaus County as the Incident Commander and his work later lead to a join Emergency Operations Center for Stanislaus County and the City of Modesto at 3705 Oakdale Road. He enjoyed teaching the Incident Command System and other emergency management programs and systems.Chief Richards made an incredible contribution to the Fire Service in Stanislaus County that has left a legacy state wide. His natural leadership qualities endeared him to many as a Chief, a leader, friend and mentor. A man of great knowledge and passion to help everyone succeed in life. He built a strong foundation for our fire service and Stanislaus County to move well into the future and be successful. He was a "Best" friend to hundreds and always treasured his relationship with all of you. His smile, voice and a kind and warm command presence was felt by everyone he meet.Russ had many hobbies including Armature Radio with an entire network of friends. He loved photography and meet regularly with a group of friends to discuss photography and share photos. Astronomy became a real love which lead him to teaching young and old about the heavens. He was a marksman shot with handguns and always outscored everyone at the range. He admired model railroading, kite flying and enjoyed many other hobbies.He is survived by his loving and proud family which include: Daughters Debbie Correia and Tina Fowler. Brother Bill Richards, sisters Jeanne Kampen and Lee Clipper. Grandsons Nicholas Correia, wife Rachel, Blake Correia, Zachary Fowler, Garrett Fowler, and wife Jillian, Russell Richards Fowler, great granddaughter Emily CorreiaIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Ceres Professional Firefighters Local 3636 who has established a Russ Richards scholarship fund. The Scholarship is designed to assist students attending a Regional Fire Academy. Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship make checks out to thefollowing:Ceres Firefighters Local 3636Memo: Russ Richards ScholarshipPO Box 310Ceres CA 95307