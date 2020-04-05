Ruth Anna Firestine
Aug 23, 1922 - Mar 29, 2020
Ruth Anna Firestine, passed away at the age of 97, on March 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family in Ceres, CA.
Ruth was born in Escalon, CA to George and Myrtle Marcussen on August 23, 1922. Ruth graduated from Modesto High School. On June 15, 1942, she married the love of her life, Ernest F. Firestine in Reno, Nevada. Ruth worked for The Bank of Ceres before serving as Office Manager for Dr. LaTourette. She continued to work for the LaTourette family until her retirement at the age of 80. Ruth was kind, hardworking and loved to read mysteries, embroider and sew; especially quilts.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ernest, and brothers, Earl Marcussen and Clifford Marcussen
Ruth is survived by her daughters; Betty Wells, of Turlock, and Deanna Babb, of Modesto. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Dawn Wright, Douglas Adams, Suzanne Valenzuela and Eric Wells, as well as, 10 great-grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin and Downs Funeral Home, with interment at Ceres Memorial Park. There are no services at this time.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020