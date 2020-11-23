1/
Ruth Bowling
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Ruth Bowling
November 18, 1934 - March 14, 2020
Oakdale, California - Ruth Yvonne Bowling went to rest on March 14th, 2020. She was the daughter of Leslie C. Pratt and Loyce (Clark) Pratt of Lamesa Texas. Mrs Bowling graduated from Texas Technological College in Lubbock Texas where she became a teacher before meeting her future husband William E. Bowling who at the time was an Air Force cadet. They were soon wed and added to their family. They moved to California where they had five children: George, Deborah, Kerry, Joanne and Bruce. She is survived by her son George and her daughters Deborah and Joanne. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Smith. She was a grandmother to eight and a great-grandmother to ten. She had worked in the legal field in Modesto for several years before retiring. She is greatly missed.


Published in & from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2020.
or

