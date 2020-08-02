1/1
Ruth Boyer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. Boyer
August 10, 1930 - July 22, 2020
Ruth Lolita Boyer, 89, passed away on July 22, 2020, at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House at Samaritan Village in Hughson, California where she had happily lived for the past 16 years of her life.
Ruth was born on August 10, 1930, in Warroad, Minnesota to Albert and Bertha Houck. She married Gaylord Boyce Boyer, the love of her life, on June 27, 1954, in Glendale, California.
Ruth is survived by their Children; Gregory Boyce Boyer (CO), Cheri Annette Casey (ID), and Gennalee Sue Boyer (CA), her Grandchildren; Brian Paul Casey, Tricia Anne Casey, Kristina Ostervold Boyer, and Kari-Lise Ostervold Boyer. She has four living Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters, 1 Sister-in-law, multiple Nieces, Nephews, and their children. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, two Sisters, six Brothers-in-law, one Niece, and one Nephew.
Ruthie, as she was lovingly known by so many, had been a dedicated and loving wife for just under 50 years, a devoted Mother, sweet Sister, precious Grandmother & Great Grandmother and much loved Auntie.
Her professional career touched many lives through the years, as she was a Registered Nurse, Nursing Instructor at MJC, and a Hospital Administrator in Modesto, California.
A private graveside service will be held for family members on what would have been her 90th birthday, August 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ruth Boyer Nursing Education Scholarship Fund at the Modesto Junior College.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved