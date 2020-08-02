Ruth L. BoyerAugust 10, 1930 - July 22, 2020Ruth Lolita Boyer, 89, passed away on July 22, 2020, at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House at Samaritan Village in Hughson, California where she had happily lived for the past 16 years of her life.Ruth was born on August 10, 1930, in Warroad, Minnesota to Albert and Bertha Houck. She married Gaylord Boyce Boyer, the love of her life, on June 27, 1954, in Glendale, California.Ruth is survived by their Children; Gregory Boyce Boyer (CO), Cheri Annette Casey (ID), and Gennalee Sue Boyer (CA), her Grandchildren; Brian Paul Casey, Tricia Anne Casey, Kristina Ostervold Boyer, and Kari-Lise Ostervold Boyer. She has four living Great Grandchildren, 2 Sisters, 1 Sister-in-law, multiple Nieces, Nephews, and their children. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, two Sisters, six Brothers-in-law, one Niece, and one Nephew.Ruthie, as she was lovingly known by so many, had been a dedicated and loving wife for just under 50 years, a devoted Mother, sweet Sister, precious Grandmother & Great Grandmother and much loved Auntie.Her professional career touched many lives through the years, as she was a Registered Nurse, Nursing Instructor at MJC, and a Hospital Administrator in Modesto, California.A private graveside service will be held for family members on what would have been her 90th birthday, August 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ruth Boyer Nursing Education Scholarship Fund at the Modesto Junior College.