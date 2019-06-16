Ruth Brock Cheney
Apr 30, 1922 - May 30, 2019
Ruth was born in St. Ignatius Montana, raised in Charlo until 8 years old, then moved to Ripon/Modesto and graduated from Modesto High. She was married to Morey Hale and had two sons – Ron (Susan) and Jerry. After they divorced, she then married Aaron Brock (Danette). They bought a farm in Waterford. She said that was her favorite time. They had horses, cows, sheep and assorted animals. The ram (Sam) even chased her up a tree. After Aaron died she married Warren Cheney. They moved to the coast of Oregon. She is survived by her older brother Bill. She has 3 grandchildren, Denna, Steve, and Lynne. She has 4 great grandchildren, Tenaya, Damon, Denae, and Delana. She is proceeded in death by her great granddaughter Darla. Ruth also has 3 great great grandchildren. She was active and traveled. She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, water coloring and had a "very green thumb". She passed in her sleep peacefully with her granddaughter Denna by her side.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019