Ruth L. EnosFeb. 14, 1938 ~ Jun. 4, 2020Ruth had many beautiful talents. She was an oil painting artist;her artwork hung at Turlock DMV for many years. She made beautiful wedding cakes and loved any new artistic challenges.Most of Ruth's career was in the electronics industry in the Campbell, CA area, until she moved back to her home town of Turlock and went into retail.She will be dearly missed by her children Donna (Kelly) Nolan, Anna (Jim) Baptista, Toni Bergthold and Robert Enos; grandchildren Donald, Shawn, Steven, Jason, Benjamin and Tamara; great grandchildren Madalyn, Julia, Samantha, Kennedy, Charlotte, Skyler and Lily and brother Hugh Mullis. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Anthony Enos; brothers George Watson and Michael Mullis, and grandson Joshua.A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date.