Ruth Evelyn Gomes
1935 - 2020
September 29, 1935 - November 30, 2020
San Jose, California - Ruth Evelyn Gomes passed away peacefully in her home in San Jose at the age of 85. Born in Montevallo, Missouri, her family relocated to Patterson, where she grew up and raised her family before retiring to San Jose.
Ruth was preceded in death by husband Gene Gomes, son Mitchell Gomes, parents Vernon and Thelma Dean Dark, and brother Dan Dark, all of Patterson. She is survived by sons Neal Gomes (Cheryl) of Reno, Greg Gomes (Annette) of Newman, daughter Karen Yamamoto (Bobby) of Westley, daughter-in-law Julie Coleman of San Jose, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly.
Ruth graduated from Patterson High and married her high school sweetheart, Gene. She worked as branch manager of First Nationwide Bank in Patterson, Gustine, Modesto, and San Jose. Retiring to San Jose, she moved to The Villages, an active retirement community. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Village Voices choir, Tennis Club, and served as board member and President of The Senior Academy.
Ruth loved to socialize and dance with her husband Gene. She enjoyed movies, bridge, tennis, writing poetry, telling jokes, singing in Village Voices and her church choir, and being with family. Ruth valued time spent with friends Jeanie Verschelden, Lois Rountree, and Jerry, among many others.
Strong willed and energetic, Ruth lived her motto: Good, better, best. Never rest, until your good is better, and your better is best. She will be remembered for her gifts of humor and conversation, positive attitude, and love of seeking knowledge and understanding.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 8th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.



Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Patterson District Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
May the Lord bring you all peace and consolation. It's been many years since I lived in Patterson, but I remember Mrs. Gomes with fondness.
Adrienne Lopes
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
