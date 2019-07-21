Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Holmquist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Bollinger Holmquist

August 27, 1938 - July 8, 2019

On Monday, July 8, 2019 Ruth Bollinger Holmquist, loving mother and friend to many passed away at the age of 78 +2 years.

Although born into challenging circumstances, Ruth was eventually adopted at the age of six by a loving family, Fred and Mildred Bollinger, who gave her a home filled with love and security. She thrived in her new surroundings and in 1960 Ruth graduated from Mills College in Oakland with a degree in English Literature.

In 1962 she married Jon Holmquist, a fellow teacher. In 1967 they moved to Modesto and later had two sons, Jon Bollinger Holmquist born in 1968 and Corbin Bollinger Holmquist born in 1970.

Ruth loved teaching middle school. She adored her eighth graders, especially in the year round program at Ustach Middle School where she got to know her students well. She especially loved the years when her 8th grade students went to Point Reyes and many other field trips that included creating memory books, lovely poems and drawings. She always felt these were the times the students would remember for the rest of their lives. Ruth and her long-time friend and co-teacher Jeanne Russo, created a joint English-Social Studies program where both were able to indulge their passions for reading and creativity. Ruth read and annotated many books of adolescent literature with the school librarians for the program's projects. Years ago she inherited a beautiful bookcase from her father's law office in which she displayed hundreds of the books she enjoyed. If visitors asked to borrow a book, she didn't hesitate lending, giving, or sharing whatever they wanted to read. She wanted everyone to enjoy reading as much as she did. For decades, Ruth loved being a member of the Maven's Book Club. Her friends were so very dear to her. In later years, her sister Jackie gave Ruth a subscription to the NY Times which she regarded as one of the best gifts she ever received. She loved to read the news, especially political news, and talk about what she read with a passion with anyone who would listen and hopefully share her opinions.

Ruth loved crossword puzzles, done in ink of course, but she could also tear her hair out with the Saturday NY Times puzzle which she doggedly pushed herself to finish throughout the weekend. She loved the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the Modesto Symphony. She was an avid Scrabble player, playing with her friend for 10 cents a point. The proceeds would go into a pot for special over-the-top gourmet lunches in Berkeley.

In the late 1990's Ruth volunteered regularly at the Bridge Community Center in West Modesto where she enjoyed tutoring newly-arriving S. E. Asian refugee families by helping them learn to read and write the difficult English language and understand American culture.

Ruth loved her vacation home in Pinecrest, you might find her log rolling on the lake or wowing her company with her gourmet cooking skills, but everyone knew if you couldn't find Ruth, she was probably hiding somewhere reading one of her beloved books. Her home in Modesto was beautiful, unique and inviting, but it was touring her garden that brought the real accolades. Ruth designed her backyard with care, by observation and trial and error, but mostly to achieve a lasting, quiet beauty. One year her home and garden were featured on the Modesto Garden Club garden tour. Ruth was a dog lover; Hanna, Duster and The Late Great Speeder loved her and her early morning canal walks with her dear friend Marty Ashleigh.

Ruth's love for her children, grandchildren, friends and home and garden will always remain in our hearts. She will be dearly missed.

Ruth is survived by her children, Jon Holmquist his wife Kam and their children Scott and Ryan; Corbin Holmquist his wife Nikki and their children Caitlin and Brooke; sister Jackie Erceg, former husband Jon and his wife Katja. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Jerry Wisth. Funeral services are private. Donations in remembrance of Ruth Holmquist may be made to Stanislaus County Library, Modesto Main Branch c/o 1500 "I" Street Modesto, CA 95354

www.cvobituaries.com



Ruth Bollinger HolmquistAugust 27, 1938 - July 8, 2019On Monday, July 8, 2019 Ruth Bollinger Holmquist, loving mother and friend to many passed away at the age of 78 +2 years.Although born into challenging circumstances, Ruth was eventually adopted at the age of six by a loving family, Fred and Mildred Bollinger, who gave her a home filled with love and security. She thrived in her new surroundings and in 1960 Ruth graduated from Mills College in Oakland with a degree in English Literature.In 1962 she married Jon Holmquist, a fellow teacher. In 1967 they moved to Modesto and later had two sons, Jon Bollinger Holmquist born in 1968 and Corbin Bollinger Holmquist born in 1970.Ruth loved teaching middle school. She adored her eighth graders, especially in the year round program at Ustach Middle School where she got to know her students well. She especially loved the years when her 8th grade students went to Point Reyes and many other field trips that included creating memory books, lovely poems and drawings. She always felt these were the times the students would remember for the rest of their lives. Ruth and her long-time friend and co-teacher Jeanne Russo, created a joint English-Social Studies program where both were able to indulge their passions for reading and creativity. Ruth read and annotated many books of adolescent literature with the school librarians for the program's projects. Years ago she inherited a beautiful bookcase from her father's law office in which she displayed hundreds of the books she enjoyed. If visitors asked to borrow a book, she didn't hesitate lending, giving, or sharing whatever they wanted to read. She wanted everyone to enjoy reading as much as she did. For decades, Ruth loved being a member of the Maven's Book Club. Her friends were so very dear to her. In later years, her sister Jackie gave Ruth a subscription to the NY Times which she regarded as one of the best gifts she ever received. She loved to read the news, especially political news, and talk about what she read with a passion with anyone who would listen and hopefully share her opinions.Ruth loved crossword puzzles, done in ink of course, but she could also tear her hair out with the Saturday NY Times puzzle which she doggedly pushed herself to finish throughout the weekend. She loved the Berkeley Repertory Theatre and the Modesto Symphony. She was an avid Scrabble player, playing with her friend for 10 cents a point. The proceeds would go into a pot for special over-the-top gourmet lunches in Berkeley.In the late 1990's Ruth volunteered regularly at the Bridge Community Center in West Modesto where she enjoyed tutoring newly-arriving S. E. Asian refugee families by helping them learn to read and write the difficult English language and understand American culture.Ruth loved her vacation home in Pinecrest, you might find her log rolling on the lake or wowing her company with her gourmet cooking skills, but everyone knew if you couldn't find Ruth, she was probably hiding somewhere reading one of her beloved books. Her home in Modesto was beautiful, unique and inviting, but it was touring her garden that brought the real accolades. Ruth designed her backyard with care, by observation and trial and error, but mostly to achieve a lasting, quiet beauty. One year her home and garden were featured on the Modesto Garden Club garden tour. Ruth was a dog lover; Hanna, Duster and The Late Great Speeder loved her and her early morning canal walks with her dear friend Marty Ashleigh.Ruth's love for her children, grandchildren, friends and home and garden will always remain in our hearts. She will be dearly missed.Ruth is survived by her children, Jon Holmquist his wife Kam and their children Scott and Ryan; Corbin Holmquist his wife Nikki and their children Caitlin and Brooke; sister Jackie Erceg, former husband Jon and his wife Katja. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Jerry Wisth. Funeral services are private. Donations in remembrance of Ruth Holmquist may be made to Stanislaus County Library, Modesto Main Branch c/o 1500 "I" Street Modesto, CA 95354 Published in the Modesto Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close