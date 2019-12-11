Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Huckabay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Muriel Huckabay

Apr 12, 1929 - Dec 5, 2019

Ruth Muriel Huckabay (Repetto) was born on April 12, 1929 in San Francisco, CA to Enrico and Rose Repetto. At the age of 90 Ruth passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA on December 5, 2019. Ruth is survived by her children; James Huckabay, Janice Bussey and Grandchildren; Hank Huckabay. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband Howard Huckabay of 31 years and her brother and sister Henry Repetto and Kathrya Barsanti. Ruth enjoyed sewing and cooking in her free time. Ruth was a godly woman, she died in peace and went to be with her loved ones. Ruth's final place of rest will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





Ruth Muriel HuckabayApr 12, 1929 - Dec 5, 2019Ruth Muriel Huckabay (Repetto) was born on April 12, 1929 in San Francisco, CA to Enrico and Rose Repetto. At the age of 90 Ruth passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA on December 5, 2019. Ruth is survived by her children; James Huckabay, Janice Bussey and Grandchildren; Hank Huckabay. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband Howard Huckabay of 31 years and her brother and sister Henry Repetto and Kathrya Barsanti. Ruth enjoyed sewing and cooking in her free time. Ruth was a godly woman, she died in peace and went to be with her loved ones. Ruth's final place of rest will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close