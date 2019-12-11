Ruth Muriel Huckabay
Apr 12, 1929 - Dec 5, 2019
Ruth Muriel Huckabay (Repetto) was born on April 12, 1929 in San Francisco, CA to Enrico and Rose Repetto. At the age of 90 Ruth passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA on December 5, 2019. Ruth is survived by her children; James Huckabay, Janice Bussey and Grandchildren; Hank Huckabay. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband Howard Huckabay of 31 years and her brother and sister Henry Repetto and Kathrya Barsanti. Ruth enjoyed sewing and cooking in her free time. Ruth was a godly woman, she died in peace and went to be with her loved ones. Ruth's final place of rest will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019