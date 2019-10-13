Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Kathleen Hunt. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3237 Carver Rd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



11/15/1927 - 10/03/2019

On a cold November day a beautiful baby girl was born to Jessie and Belva Collier in Treece, Kansas, a mining town near Baxter Springs Kansas. From 2-1/2 years old to 15 she lived in Baxter Springs Kansas with her grandmother Lula Waldo. She came to California in 1942 and quit school to work as a waitress. She married Bill Johnson in 1946 and helped him run a wholesale bakery business for several years. She moved to Waterford California in 1976 and worked for Foster Farms until her husband Bill Johnson started a Car Lot business in Waterford. She worked the business until Bill Johnson her husband died on December 24 1984. She ran the car lot until she married Gale Hunt on January 1st 1987 and they worked it together until they retired in 1991.

She became interested in the bible in 1954 and began to study the bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and was baptized in 1956. She was a very zealous teacher and loved to study the bible with her neighbors. Her zeal prompted her bible students to be zealous. For example, one student in Alabama is in her eighties and is still a full time evangelizer.

She is survived by her husband Gale Hunt, one daughter Billie Baron and six step children and many great and great grand children. She will be missed by all.

Memorial Service will be held on October 19th 2019, 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3237 Carver Rd, Modesto CA.

