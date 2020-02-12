Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lillian Young. View Sign Service Information Geneva Presbyterian Church 1229 E Fairmont Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Memorial service 11:30 AM Geneva Presbyterian Church 1229 East Fairmont Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lillian Young

October 13, 1923 - January 15, 2020

Ruth passed away peacefully in Manteca, after a short illness, with family surrounding her on 1-15-2020. Ruth Lillian Young was born in Sacramento, Calif. on October 13, 1923 to Florence Wendt Chenoweth and Merle Chenoweth. She was the sixth of seven children, and was pre-deceased by sisters June Wright, Dorothy Spencer, Marilyn Baker and brothers Merle Wendt Chenoweth and Lawrence Henry Chenoweth.

Ruth grew up in Sacramento, graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School, attended Sacramento Jr. College, quitting school to work for the State of California. She was married to John David Young in April 1942, quit her job in 1943 to be with John during his first year in the Army during World War II.

The family moved to Modesto in 1946 because of John's job with Pacific Bell Co. Ruth returned to work in 1951 in the orthopedic office of Drs. Prigge, Deyoe, Howard and David. She spent 14 years in their office, then worked for 10 years in the office of Wm D Bradford, R.P.T. The last 6 years of her work time was spent at the California State Auto Association. Ruth retired to become a full time wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years, Ruth and John enjoyed bowling, archery and finally golf. They did some traveling by train across the U.S., a Mexican cruise, a trip to Hawaii with some of Ruth's sisters and spouses and a very memorable trip to New Zealand.

Ruth was an amazing seamstress, extremely talented and accomplished in embroidery and counted cross-stitch. She and John, a member of the Masonic Lodge, were both members of the Eastern Star of Ceres, each held several positions in the organization.

After retirement, Ruth and John volunteered with the and Ruth finally had a second retirement after 26 ½ years with this organization that was so dear to them.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Carol Wetmore of Sacramento, daughter Peggy Larimer (Edward) of Manteca, granddaughters Christine Nicolulis (Tom) of Wishon, Ca, Leslie Sanders (Jim) of Morro Bay, Julie Larimer of San Antonio, TX, Jill Beasley (Adam) of Valley Springs and grandsons Peter Larimer of Folsom, Ca and Tim Larimer (Tomoko Kawano) of Yokohama, Japan. The twelve great grandchildren are Dustin (Sarah) , Seib, Tyler (Kelsey) Seib, Theos Nicolulis, Natale (Kevin) Meredith and Airman 1st Class Tre Nicolulis, Cassandra and Dominic Reed, Nicholas Larimer, Ariana Burch, Holland Rugebregt(Army National Guard), Jett Rugebregt, and Renji and Haru Kawano Larimer. Five step-great-grandchildren, Eric and Erin Nicolulis and Jacob, Lilly and Adalynn Beasley and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Ruth was buried with her husband John at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella. They had been married 63 ½ years when John passed away in October 2005, so they will now be together forever.

A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be on April 4th, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 East Fairmont Ave in Modesto, CA. at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Geneva Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Manteca or the .

Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 12, 2020

