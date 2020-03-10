Ruth May Lawrence (Mckendree)
1923-2020
Passed away February 16. 2020 three days before her 97 th birthday. Born in Modesto California in 1923 when Modesto was a charming small town of 10,000, she saw in her life time, Modesto's population reach 200,000. Ruth was part of an extended family, which beginning in 1883, immigrated from Sumner County Tennessee to Modesto. Her father came in 1917. Her mother, who came in 1919, was the last of the family to come to California. Ruth met her husband to be, Gene Lawrence, at Modesto High in 1937. Then it was the only high school in town. Ruth and Gene married young and had two young boys ( Jerry 5 and Jack 4) when Gene was drafted in 1944. Later that year Ruth and another army wife, with 3 youngsters in the back seat drove a 1939 Chrysler New Yorker to Little Rock Arkansas. They made the trip to be near their husbands who were in basic training at Camp Roberts. Gene was wounded on Okinawa on May 11, 1945. Ruth's third son, Richard, was born in 1947. Ruth always wanted a daughter and on May 13 th 1962 she let out a cry of joy when her first grandchild, Lisa Lawrence, was born in San Francisco. Ruth ran the Montgomery Ward Catalog Department on 10 th Street from 1942 to 1962. Gene Lawrence died in 2000. He and Ruth were married for 61 years. Ruth's hobby/ passion was genealogy. She was THE resource when it came to who was who in her and Gene's extended family.
Ruth was preceded in death by Gene and two sons, Jack and Richard Lawrence. She is survived by son Jerry and his wife Barbara. She has five grandchildren. Lisa Lawrence, Kristin Lawrence, Joshua Mckendee Lawrence, Emily Presley, and Autumn Rose Baker. Ruth is also survived by 10 great grand children.
Services for Ruth will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson. Services will be held on Wed. March 11th at 2:00 P. M.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2020