Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth May Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Service 2:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth May Lawrence (Mckendree)

1923-2020

Passed away February 16. 2020 three days before her 97 th birthday. Born in Modesto California in 1923 when Modesto was a charming small town of 10,000, she saw in her life time, Modesto's population reach 200,000. Ruth was part of an extended family, which beginning in 1883, immigrated from Sumner County Tennessee to Modesto. Her father came in 1917. Her mother, who came in 1919, was the last of the family to come to California. Ruth met her husband to be, Gene Lawrence, at Modesto High in 1937. Then it was the only high school in town. Ruth and Gene married young and had two young boys ( Jerry 5 and Jack 4) when Gene was drafted in 1944. Later that year Ruth and another army wife, with 3 youngsters in the back seat drove a 1939 Chrysler New Yorker to Little Rock Arkansas. They made the trip to be near their husbands who were in basic training at Camp Roberts. Gene was wounded on Okinawa on May 11, 1945. Ruth's third son, Richard, was born in 1947. Ruth always wanted a daughter and on May 13 th 1962 she let out a cry of joy when her first grandchild, Lisa Lawrence, was born in San Francisco. Ruth ran the Montgomery Ward Catalog Department on 10 th Street from 1942 to 1962. Gene Lawrence died in 2000. He and Ruth were married for 61 years. Ruth's hobby/ passion was genealogy. She was THE resource when it came to who was who in her and Gene's extended family.

Ruth was preceded in death by Gene and two sons, Jack and Richard Lawrence. She is survived by son Jerry and his wife Barbara. She has five grandchildren. Lisa Lawrence, Kristin Lawrence, Joshua Mckendee Lawrence, Emily Presley, and Autumn Rose Baker. Ruth is also survived by 10 great grand children.

Services for Ruth will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson. Services will be held on Wed. March 11th at 2:00 P. M.

www.cvobituaries.com



Ruth May Lawrence (Mckendree)1923-2020Passed away February 16. 2020 three days before her 97 th birthday. Born in Modesto California in 1923 when Modesto was a charming small town of 10,000, she saw in her life time, Modesto's population reach 200,000. Ruth was part of an extended family, which beginning in 1883, immigrated from Sumner County Tennessee to Modesto. Her father came in 1917. Her mother, who came in 1919, was the last of the family to come to California. Ruth met her husband to be, Gene Lawrence, at Modesto High in 1937. Then it was the only high school in town. Ruth and Gene married young and had two young boys ( Jerry 5 and Jack 4) when Gene was drafted in 1944. Later that year Ruth and another army wife, with 3 youngsters in the back seat drove a 1939 Chrysler New Yorker to Little Rock Arkansas. They made the trip to be near their husbands who were in basic training at Camp Roberts. Gene was wounded on Okinawa on May 11, 1945. Ruth's third son, Richard, was born in 1947. Ruth always wanted a daughter and on May 13 th 1962 she let out a cry of joy when her first grandchild, Lisa Lawrence, was born in San Francisco. Ruth ran the Montgomery Ward Catalog Department on 10 th Street from 1942 to 1962. Gene Lawrence died in 2000. He and Ruth were married for 61 years. Ruth's hobby/ passion was genealogy. She was THE resource when it came to who was who in her and Gene's extended family.Ruth was preceded in death by Gene and two sons, Jack and Richard Lawrence. She is survived by son Jerry and his wife Barbara. She has five grandchildren. Lisa Lawrence, Kristin Lawrence, Joshua Mckendee Lawrence, Emily Presley, and Autumn Rose Baker. Ruth is also survived by 10 great grand children.Services for Ruth will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson. Services will be held on Wed. March 11th at 2:00 P. M. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close