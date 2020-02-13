Ruth Molthen
Oct 8, 1928 – Feb 7, 2020
Ruth Molthen, 91, of Modesto passed away on February 7, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Los Angeles, CA in October 8, 1928, and later moved to Modesto, CA were she would reside for 58 years. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Molten, with whom she shared 38 loving years, and her son, Luke Molthen. She is survived by her siblings; Joseph Perez of ID and Maria O'Brien of Burbank, CA; her children; Belinda Thompson of Modesto, Stephanie Pizzirulli DC of Modesto, Eric Molthen of Barnes, KN, John Molthen DC, of Modesto, Brian Molthen of Fruitland, ID, and Vince Molthen of Modesto, CA, as well as 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Molthen Family. Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J St, Modesto, CA beginning with a Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Ruth will be privately laid to rest by her family at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 13, 2020