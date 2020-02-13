Ruth Molthen (1928 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Molthen.
Service Information
St Stanislaus Catholic Church
709 J St
Modesto, CA 95354
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
709 J St
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ruth Molthen
Oct 8, 1928 – Feb 7, 2020
Ruth Molthen, 91, of Modesto passed away on February 7, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Los Angeles, CA in October 8, 1928, and later moved to Modesto, CA were she would reside for 58 years. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Molten, with whom she shared 38 loving years, and her son, Luke Molthen. She is survived by her siblings; Joseph Perez of ID and Maria O'Brien of Burbank, CA; her children; Belinda Thompson of Modesto, Stephanie Pizzirulli DC of Modesto, Eric Molthen of Barnes, KN, John Molthen DC, of Modesto, Brian Molthen of Fruitland, ID, and Vince Molthen of Modesto, CA, as well as 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Molthen Family. Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J St, Modesto, CA beginning with a Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Ruth will be privately laid to rest by her family at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.