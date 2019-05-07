Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Oftring. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth S. Oftring

July 1, 1928 - April 28, 2019

Ruth Majorie Shotwell Oftring passed away peacefully on Divine Mercy Sunday. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia but spent the majority of her life in New York before moving to Modesto in 1997 to be near her children and grandchildren.

Ruth was a life-long learner and enjoyed knitting, reading, square dancing, traveling, and volunteer work as hobbies. Her greatest enjoyment, however, was being married to the love of her life, Jerry, and raising their 4 children. She was very active in all of their activities. She was a den mother and taught catechism for years and never missed a sporting or musical event. She also enjoyed family camping trips that spanned from the East Coast to the Midwest. She enjoyed volunteering at her church (both in NY and in Modesto) and remained an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church until her death.

After high school, she graduated from Wood Secretarial School and worked until she had children. She didn't return to the workplace until her children were grown. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper until her retirement in 1989.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gerard (Jerry) and is survived by her 4 children: Mary Walker (Chris), Janet Frates (Larry), Gerard Oftring, Jr., and Thomas Oftring; 5 grandchildren: Amanda Seeber (Chad), Matthew Roublick, Katie de los Reyes (Jack), Geoff Walker, and Alison Perez (Colton); and 3 great grandchildren: Emery Seeber, Maverick and Walker Perez.

There will be a Rosary at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel (Scenic Ave.) on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (Oakdale Ave.) on Tuesday, May 14, at 9:30 a.m. A brief reception will be held immediately after the mass at the church before leaving for San Joaquin National Cemetery for internment.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Community Hospice (Spyres Way, Modesto) in Ruth's memory.





