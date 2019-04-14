Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth Pfaff

March 19, 1919-April 4, 2019

Ruth Pfaff was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 19, 1919. She started playing violin at age six. At age 15 Ruth was guest soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra under Eugene Goossens. After high school she won a scholarship to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and later received her Bachelor of Music degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

In 1942 she married her husband Ralph Pfaff and taught music at St. Bernard High School while Ralph served with the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII. She was the first female band director in the area.

After the war they moved to King City CA (1946) to teach music and in 1954 moved to San Jose CA with their children, Carole and Jim.

Ruth played first violin in the San Jose Symphony from 1954 to 1995. Ten of these years she was the Assistant Concertmaster. She played with famous conductors and performers during her career among them Fritz Reiner, Eugene Ormandy, Henry Mancini, and Vince Guaraldi.

Ruth Pfaff is survived by her daughter Carole

In March Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday with family at Pacifica Memory Care in Modesto. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by her family.

Memorial gifts may be made to "Ruppertsberger Blaskapelle", C/O R.W. Lee, 611 13th Street Modesto CA 95354. These gifts will support the youth band in the town of Ruth's German relatives.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11AM, St. Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose.

www.cvobituaries.com



Ruth PfaffMarch 19, 1919-April 4, 2019Ruth Pfaff was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 19, 1919. She started playing violin at age six. At age 15 Ruth was guest soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra under Eugene Goossens. After high school she won a scholarship to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and later received her Bachelor of Music degree from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.In 1942 she married her husband Ralph Pfaff and taught music at St. Bernard High School while Ralph served with the US Army in the South Pacific during WWII. She was the first female band director in the area.After the war they moved to King City CA (1946) to teach music and in 1954 moved to San Jose CA with their children, Carole and Jim.Ruth played first violin in the San Jose Symphony from 1954 to 1995. Ten of these years she was the Assistant Concertmaster. She played with famous conductors and performers during her career among them Fritz Reiner, Eugene Ormandy, Henry Mancini, and Vince Guaraldi.Ruth Pfaff is survived by her daughter Carole Smith (Rick) of Oroville and her son Jim (Lisa), of Modesto. Also surviving are six grandchildren Sara Blake McDowell, Meghan Blake Snow, Kate and Carly Pfaff, Stephanie Smith-Salke, Chelsea Smith, and five great grandchildren.In March Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday with family at Pacifica Memory Care in Modesto. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by her family.Memorial gifts may be made to "Ruppertsberger Blaskapelle", C/O R.W. Lee, 611 13th Street Modesto CA 95354. These gifts will support the youth band in the town of Ruth's German relatives.Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11AM, St. Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., San Jose. Funeral Home Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel

710 Willow Street

San Jose , CA 95125

(408) 295-5160 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close