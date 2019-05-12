Ruth Marie Whitesitt "Boop"
1932 – 2019
Ruth Marie was born in Thompson Falls, Montana in 1932 to Charles and Eleanor Knutson. She passed away at the age of 87 in Salida, CA. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Whitesitt, her son Johnny Lindell Whitesitt and daughter Pamela Jo Phillips.
She is survived by her children Teresa Robbins (John), Kimberly Whitesitt (Dave), Jack Whitesitt (Shannon) and Cynthia Victor as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Escalon Sportsman Club at 11am on May 18, 2019. Interment will take place in Corvallis, Montana.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019