Ruthanne Orndoff

November 13, 2020

Modesto, California - Ruthanne Bauman Orndoff passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2020. Ruthanne was born January 14th 1935 in Modesto Calif.

She grew up in a family who loved music and she loved singing and enjoyed playing the saxophone. She graduated from Modesto High and married her husband Ted Orndoff on June 18th 1954. Ruthanne accepted the Lord and was baptized during her high school years and attended the Old German Baptist Church New Conference. She loved her family and friends and it was a highlight in her later years to be active with everyone no matter what was going on. She helped with Brethren Heritage School children and loved them dearly. She lived in Santa Barbara with her husband Ted for about 10 years and was a Docent for the Santa Barbara Courthouse. She lived at Casa de Modesto and then English Oaks and was thankful for all their loving care.

Ruthanne was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Bauman, her husband Ted Orndoff of 59 years, brothers Clifford, Weston, Oliver and Jay Bauman, grandson Nathan Landes, great granddaughter Paige Kruppstadt. She is survived by her brothers David and Glen Bauman, children Becky Landes (Steve), Janna Murphy (Dan), Ted Orndoff (Laura), 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Ruthanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Orndoff family. A Graveside Service to be held at Wood Colony Cemetery at 11am Saturday November 21 2020.





