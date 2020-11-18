1/
Ruthanne Orndoff
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthanne Orndoff
November 13, 2020
Modesto, California - Ruthanne Bauman Orndoff passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2020. Ruthanne was born January 14th 1935 in Modesto Calif.
She grew up in a family who loved music and she loved singing and enjoyed playing the saxophone. She graduated from Modesto High and married her husband Ted Orndoff on June 18th 1954. Ruthanne accepted the Lord and was baptized during her high school years and attended the Old German Baptist Church New Conference. She loved her family and friends and it was a highlight in her later years to be active with everyone no matter what was going on. She helped with Brethren Heritage School children and loved them dearly. She lived in Santa Barbara with her husband Ted for about 10 years and was a Docent for the Santa Barbara Courthouse. She lived at Casa de Modesto and then English Oaks and was thankful for all their loving care.
Ruthanne was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Bauman, her husband Ted Orndoff of 59 years, brothers Clifford, Weston, Oliver and Jay Bauman, grandson Nathan Landes, great granddaughter Paige Kruppstadt. She is survived by her brothers David and Glen Bauman, children Becky Landes (Steve), Janna Murphy (Dan), Ted Orndoff (Laura), 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Ruthanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Orndoff family. A Graveside Service to be held at Wood Colony Cemetery at 11am Saturday November 21 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wood Colony Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved