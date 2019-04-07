Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruthe Garron. View Sign

Ruthe Viola "Cookie" Doerksen

Feb. 1934 – March 2019

Ruthe Viola "Cookie" Doerksen, age 85, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Denair, California. Ruthe was born in Wellesley, MA to Viola and Bernard Garron. She had 15 brothers and sisters and was the next to the youngest child. Her parents and her siblings all predeceased her.

After high school in Wellesley, Ruthe worked for the telephone company as an operator. She met James W. Doerksen while he was stationed in Massachusetts in the Air Force, and they married on September 30, 1953 in Massachusetts. They left Massachusetts and returned to Jim's home state of California in September of 1954.

Ruthe worked for Modesto City Schools from 1955 until she retired. She worked as a secretary at Downey High School, Burbank Elementary School, James Marshall Elementary School, and John Muir Elementary School. She was a past president of CSEA and a past president of the retired CSEA organization.

Ruthe is survived by three children and their spouses: Colleen and Richard Crisel, Bruce and Lisa Doerksen, and Cynthia and Paul Macke. She is also survived by six living grandchildren and their spouses: Jeremy and Keila Crisel, Ryan and Jennifer Doerksen, Christopher and Melissa Doerksen, Michelle Manley and Keana Macke, Andrew Morris and Melissa Maddox. She is survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Shayne, Shaun, Seth and Skyler Crisel, Derek and Darem Eucles, Aiden, Addison and Emily Doerksen, and Everett Doerksen. She was predeceased by her grandson, James R. Crisel.

No services as per Ruthe's request.

