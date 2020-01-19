Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Service 11:00 AM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan John Allison

November 4, 1990 - December 31, 2019

Ryan, aged 29, was born in Stockton, CA, to Kevin and Terri Allison and they moved to Oakdale when he was 10. He attended schools in both Stockton and Oakdale and worked at Ted's Foodservice in Stockton.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Terri and Kevin Allison, and his sister, Tara Allison, all of Oakdale. He is also survived by his grandparents, Henry Gonzales of Sonora and George and Barbara Allison of Stockton. He was loved deeply by his aunts Denise Gonzales Key and Lorna Champagne of Modesto and Kim (Jeff) Turman of Woodland, Robin (Rick) Batt of Huntington Beach, his Uncle, Robert Champagne, of Sonoma and his cousins Christopher, Elisse and Allie as well as his extended family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and by Buddy, the family dog.

A service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F Street, Oakdale, with a reception following at Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A Street, Oakdale.

Ryan will be remembered as always being thoughtful, kind, respectful, considerate and hardworking. He was always there for his friends and family. He will be truly missed.

www.cvobituaries.com



Ryan John AllisonNovember 4, 1990 - December 31, 2019Ryan, aged 29, was born in Stockton, CA, to Kevin and Terri Allison and they moved to Oakdale when he was 10. He attended schools in both Stockton and Oakdale and worked at Ted's Foodservice in Stockton.Ryan is survived by his parents, Terri and Kevin Allison, and his sister, Tara Allison, all of Oakdale. He is also survived by his grandparents, Henry Gonzales of Sonora and George and Barbara Allison of Stockton. He was loved deeply by his aunts Denise Gonzales Key and Lorna Champagne of Modesto and Kim (Jeff) Turman of Woodland, Robin (Rick) Batt of Huntington Beach, his Uncle, Robert Champagne, of Sonoma and his cousins Christopher, Elisse and Allie as well as his extended family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and by Buddy, the family dog.A service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F Street, Oakdale, with a reception following at Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A Street, Oakdale.Ryan will be remembered as always being thoughtful, kind, respectful, considerate and hardworking. He was always there for his friends and family. He will be truly missed. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close