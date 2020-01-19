Ryan John Allison
November 4, 1990 - December 31, 2019
Ryan, aged 29, was born in Stockton, CA, to Kevin and Terri Allison and they moved to Oakdale when he was 10. He attended schools in both Stockton and Oakdale and worked at Ted's Foodservice in Stockton.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Terri and Kevin Allison, and his sister, Tara Allison, all of Oakdale. He is also survived by his grandparents, Henry Gonzales of Sonora and George and Barbara Allison of Stockton. He was loved deeply by his aunts Denise Gonzales Key and Lorna Champagne of Modesto and Kim (Jeff) Turman of Woodland, Robin (Rick) Batt of Huntington Beach, his Uncle, Robert Champagne, of Sonoma and his cousins Christopher, Elisse and Allie as well as his extended family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and by Buddy, the family dog.
A service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, 830 West F Street, Oakdale, with a reception following at Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A Street, Oakdale.
Ryan will be remembered as always being thoughtful, kind, respectful, considerate and hardworking. He was always there for his friends and family. He will be truly missed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020