Salina Michele Rubio
March 31st, 1960 - March 22nd, 2019
Salina Rubio, a beautiful, faithful angel was chosen to be with our heavenly Father on March 22, 2019. She was born March 31, 1960 in Modesto, CA.
She is survived by her son, Coleman Hawkins, of Portland, Oregon; her mother, Nancy Teeples and stepfather, Ralph Teeples, of Copperopolis, CA; her siblings, John M. Rubio, of Riverside, CA; Charles M. Rubio, of Monterey, CA; Amy M. Rubio, of San Francisco, CA; Gabrielle "Gabby," Rubio, of Oakland, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Sante Fe Ave., Hughson, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to her son, Coleman Hawkins college fund. Contributions should be made to MFS Coleman Hawkins 529 Account, and mailed to John Rubio, 1601 Kingsport Drive, Riverside, CA 92506.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 12, 2019