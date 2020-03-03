Salito "Sal" Hernandez
Mar 27, 1933 – Feb 25, 2020
Salito "Sal" Hernandez was born in Madrid, New Mexico and passed away peacefully at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his wife Rachel, of 57 years and 3 children, Susanna, Benjamin and Moises, nine grandchildren and 2 great-grand children, 3 brothers, Joe, Danny, Sam and his sister Ana. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00am; both taking place at Modesto Central SDA church, 1614 H. Street, Modesto, CA 95353. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery. Reception will follow at Modesto Central SDA church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Post 10293 P.O. Box 875 Ceres, CA 95307
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 3, 2020