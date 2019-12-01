Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sallie Marie Sinclair (Tyler)

Jan. 3, 1936 - Oct. 17, 2019

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Sallie Marie Sinclair (Tyler), loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 83. Sallie was born in Hartford Connecticut on January 3, 1936. She was educated at Fisher College in Boston and St. Thomas University.

She married Frederick O. Sinclair on January 18, 1957. After raising her own family of three sons, she was a teacher in the child enrichment sector of private education. She held a position at Tanglewood Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida, retiring in 1998; relocating to Vero Beach, Florida. She was passionate about working with children and served as a substitute teacher in various Indian River County private schools. In her own words, "As long as I can remember, my three goals in life were marriage, home and children. Having successfully accomplished all three, I thought that life was complete. Along came Tanglewood Academy, and I fell in love with pre-school teaching. Sallie absolutely adored flowers and plants, which became a very important part of her life.

Sallie was preceded in death by her husband (Fred). She is survived by her 3 sons Matthew (Claudia) of Modesto, CA, Gregory (Diane) of Coral Springs, FL, and Jeffrey (Mary) of Scottsdale, AZ and six grandchildren, (Melissa, Heather, Courtney and Erich, Anders and Liesl).

