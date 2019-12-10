Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Jean Todaro-Stephens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

**SALLY JEAN TODARO -STEPHENS

Oct. 7,1943 - Nov. 26, 2019

**Sally was born October 7, 1943 in Kauai, Hawaii to Lauren Daniel and Eleanor Baptiste. The family moved to the Bay Area in 1955. She met and married her soulmate *Vincent Todaro,the love of her life. Together they raised up their family, *Penny Lynn and *Joseph Lauren, sharing the *Blessings of life's journey. *Sally & Vincent custom crafted hand made stained glass, feather art, unique wind chimes and traveled hundreds of craft fairs. Sadly Vince passed in 2001. *Sally found love again at her beloved Moose Lodge meeting John Stephens. They were married for 5 wonderful years until John's passing. She is survived by children Penny Todaro David of Modesto and Joseph Herriage Todaro and daughter in law Patty of Fernley, NV. She has 3 grandchildren Lauren Danielle David, Adam Vincent and Christopher Lauren Todaro. She also has 4 great grandchildren. A private service will be held 12/13/19 at Acacia Memorial Park. Please come and share your love of Sally with family and friends @ her Celebration of Life, Saturday Dec.14th at the *Moose Lodge,821 5th Street,Modesto, CA. 1:00 pm.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 10, 2019

