Salvador Hinojosa (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA
95381
(209)-632-9111
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1200 Lyons Ave
Turlock, CA
Obituary
Salvador Hinojosa
Mar. 15, 1956 - Nov. 1, 2019
Salvador Hinojosa, of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 63.
Salvador was born in Michoacán, Mexico to Salvador and Celia Hinojosa. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 siblings. He leaves behind his daughter, son, 4 loving grandchildren and 5 siblings.
A Rosary, followed by the funeral Mass, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019
